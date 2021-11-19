GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several structures were involved in flames during a fire on Lower River Rd. early Friday morning.
According to Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR), crews responding to the area found the initial structure fully involved with fire, as well as flames involving other outbuildings, a camper and vehicles.
In addition, due to the proximity to the initial fire and windy conditions, GFFR says a second structure sustained heavy damage.
A limited supply of water in the area prompted a mutual aid request from the Montana Air National Guard and the Montana Air Force Base for water tender support.
No human injuries were reported, however, several pets were lost.
An investigation was conducted by the fire prevention bureau and the fire has been deemed unintentional.