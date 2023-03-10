Weather Alert

...Moderate to heavy snow will impact portions of Central and North- Central Montana through 315 PM MST... At 233 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking moderate to heavy snow along a line extending from 9 miles west of Fairfield to 25 miles northeast of White Sulphur Springs. Movement was east at 100 mph. HAZARD...Moderate to heavy snow and visibility as low as a half mile or less. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hazardous driving conditions. Locations impacted include... Great Falls, Choteau, Cascade, Fairfield, Belt, Dutton, Fort Shaw, Augusta, Black Eagle, Fort Shaw, Power, Fort Logan On The Smith River, Pishkun Reservoir, Eden, Fort Logan, Stockett, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Ulm, Simms and Monarch. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extreme caution if traveling. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of mostly 1 to 3 inches, but up to 6 inches possible in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lull in the snow may occur during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Bands of heavy snow may move through the area during the mid to late afternoon period, bringing rapid and significant reduction in visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&