BROWNING, Mont. - A crash is blocking lanes on S-464 between Babb and Browning.
The southbound lane on S-464 is blocked due to a vehicle hitting a snowdrift.
In addition, blowing snow and ice on the roadway are causing severe driving conditions.
At this time the Montana Department of Transportation says S-464 is closed from Browning to the junction with US-89.
The National Weather Service says a High Wind Warning is in effect for portions of north-central Montana throughout Sunday afternoon, including the Browning area.
Wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour are expected at times throughout the region and officials warn that strong winds could create difficult travel conditions for high-profile vehicles.
Areas of blowing snow could also reduce visibility.