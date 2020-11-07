CHOTEAU- Severe driving conditions are being reported around Choteau in the following areas:
US-89 from Fairfield to Pendroy
US-287 from Choteau to about 14.5 miles south of Choteau
BROWNING- The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions around Browning.
Roads that are being reported as severe driving conditions in the area include:
HWY-89 from about Joe Show East Road to the Canadian border
US-2 from about the Glacier Meadow RV Park to around the Grass Winds Veterinary Clinic
HWY- 464 from Browning to where it intersects with HWY-89
ROGERS PASS- All towing vehicles are required to put on chains on MT-200 Rogers Pass from mile marker 89.4 to mile marker 90.2.
The Montana Department of Transportation Travel Info website is reporting roads in the area are snow and ice covered with reduced visibility.
CHAINS REQUIRED ON TOWING UNITS on MT-200 ROGERS PASS (MP 90) from milepost 89.4 to 90.2 ... https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) November 8, 2020
For the latest road conditions or information on incidents you can check the Montana Department of Transportation's Travel Info website here.