icy road snowy highway winter driving conditions
MGN

CHOTEAU- Severe driving conditions are being reported around Choteau in the following areas:

US-89 from Fairfield to Pendroy

US-287 from Choteau to  about 14.5 miles south of Choteau

BROWNING- The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions around Browning.

Roads that are being reported as severe driving conditions in the area include:

HWY-89 from about Joe Show East Road to the Canadian border

US-2 from about the Glacier Meadow RV Park to around the Grass Winds Veterinary Clinic

HWY- 464 from Browning to where it intersects with HWY-89

Severe driving conditions around Browning

ROGERS PASS- All towing vehicles are required to put on chains on MT-200 Rogers Pass from mile marker 89.4 to mile marker 90.2.

The Montana Department of Transportation Travel Info website is reporting roads in the area are snow and ice covered with reduced visibility.

For the latest road conditions or information on incidents you can check the Montana Department of Transportation's Travel Info website here.

Tags

News For You