The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions around parts of Montana Sunday, along with ice/black ice in the northeastern corner and on US-2 near West Glacier.
At this time, the only reported road closure is S-464 from Browning to St Mary from mile markers 0.0 to 33.6.
Severe driving conditions are being reported by the Montana Department of Transportation around the following areas in Montana:
CENTRAL-
HWY-191 from Harlowtown to Moore.
US-87 from Geyser through Great Falls to about five miles past the High Plains Landfill.
US-89 from Monarch Canyon to where it intersects with US-87.
I-15 from Vaughn to where it intersects with MT-44 south of Shelby.
MT-44 from where it intersects with US-89 to where it intersects with I-15.
US-89 from Vaughn through Browning to the Canadian border.
MT-200 from Bowmans to where it intersects with US-89.
US-287 from Bowmans to where it intersects with US-89 in Choteau.
NORTH CENTRAL-
HWY-89 from about Joe Show East Road to the Canadian border.
US-2 from about the Bear Creek Boat Launch and Campground to around the Grass Winds Veterinary Clinic.
HWY- 464 from Browning to where it intersects with HWY-89. This road is closed as of 4:15 pm Sunday.
HWY-213 from Cut Bank to the Canadian border.
MALTA-
US-191 from about 16 miles north of the DY Junction through Malta to the Canadian border.
US-2 from Saco through Malta to just past Dodson.
NORTHEASTERN- The MDT is also reporting ice/black ice in and around Plentywood and near Columbia Falls on the following roads:
MT-16 from Medicine Lake through Plentywood to the Canadian border.
MT-5 from Redstone through Plentywood to the North Dakota border.
Parts of MT-13 starting at the intersection with MT-25 and going north for about 28 miles.
COLUMBIA FALLS/WEST GLACIER-
US-2 from West Glacier to just outside Columbia Falls.
If you have to drive, you are urged to use caution. You can check the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info website here for the latest road conditions and incidents.