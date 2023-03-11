GLASGOW, Mont. - Winter weather in parts of Montana is causing poor driving conditions Saturday.
Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect tonight and Saturday for much of northeast Montana, the National Weather Service reports.
As of 10:00 am Saturday, the Montana Department of Transportation is reporting road closures on:
MT-7 from Baker to the Fallon to Wibaux
MT-24 from Glasgow to Opheim
S-232 from Havre to the Canadian border
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the following roads across the state as having severe driving conditions as of 10:00 am Saturday:
I-15
MONIDA PASS (IDAHO SIDE)
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
MONIDA PASS (MONTANA SIDE) TO LIMA
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
I-94
GLENDIVE TO DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE
Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX
Snow/Ice
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Scattered Snow/Ice
WIBAUX TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE
Severe Driving Conditions
Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Scattered Snow/Ice
US-2
PHILLIPS/BLAINE COUNTY LINE TO SACO
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
Blowing and Drifting Snow
US-89
JCT WITH I-90 TO THE JUNCTION WITH MT-86
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
Snow/Ice
JUNCTION WITH MT-86 TO THE PARK/MEAGHER COUNTY LINE
Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
US-191
39 MILES SOUTHWEST OF MALTA (ZORTMAN ROAD) TO MALTA
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
MALTA NORTH TO CANADIAN LINE
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
MT-5
SCOBEY TO REDSTONE
Severe Driving Conditions
REDSTONE TO PLENTYWOOD
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
PLENTYWOOD TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE
Low Visibility
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
MT-7
EKALAKA TO BAKER
Low Visibility
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
BAKER TO THE FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX
Severe Driving Conditions
Snow/Ice
Scattered Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
MT-13
THE JCT OF MT-25 TO 26 MILES SOUTH OF SCOBEY
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
26 MILES SOUTH OF SCOBEY TO SCOBEY
Severe Driving Conditions
SCOBEY TO THE CANADIAN LINE
Severe Driving Conditions
MT-16
MEDICINE LAKE TO PLENTYWOOD
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
PLENTYWOOD TO THE CANADIAN LINE
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
MT-24
THE JCT WITH MT-200 TO 32 MILES NORTH
Scattered Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
ST. MARIE TO OPHEIM
Severe Driving Conditions
MT-59
45 MILES NORTHWEST OF MILES CITY TO JORDAN
Low Visibility
Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
MT-66
PEOPLES CREEK TO HARLEM
Severe Driving Conditions
MT-86
21.5 MILES NORTH OF BOZEMAN TO JCT W US-89
Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
MT-200
38.5 MILES WEST OF JORDAN TO JORDAN
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
JORDAN TO 14 MILES EAST
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
Snow/Ice
14 MILES EAST OF JORDAN TO THE JCT WITH MT-24
Low Visibility
Scattered Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
THE JCT WITH MT-24 TO BROCKWAY
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Scattered Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
S-232
HAVRE TO 24 MILES NORTH OF HAVRE
Severe Driving Conditions
24 MILES NORTH OF HAVRE TO THE CANADIAN LINE
Severe Driving Conditions
S-241
HARLEM TO TOP OF POWELL HILL
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
TOP OF POWELL HILL TO TURNER
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
TURNER TO CANADIAN LINE
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
S-248
OPHEIM TO THE PEERLESS TURNOFF
Low Visibility
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
THE PEERLESS TURNOFF TO SCOBEY
Severe Driving Conditions
S-253
JUNCTION WITH I-94 AT TERRY TO 36 MILES NORTH
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
36 MILES NORTH OF TERRY TO THE JUNCTION WITH MT-200
Severe Driving Conditions
Previous coverage, March 10, 2023:
GLASGOW, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported around parts of Montana Friday.
The National Weather Service is calling for increasing snow through Friday afternoon, with the highest accumulation anticipated overnight near the Canadian border.
Strong winds are also expected up to 50 miles-per-hour with widespread blowing snow and reduced visibility, including whiteout conditions across north eastern Montana.
Anyone traveling in the area is being warned of deep snow drifts that can make travel difficult along Highway 2 north to the Canadian border.
Until Saturday evening, a blizzard warning is in effect for Daniels, Sheridan and eastern Roosevelt Counties with a winter storm warning in effect for central and southeast Phillips, central and southern Valley and western Rosevelt counties.
As of Friday afternoon, MT-2 between Baker and Wibaux has been closed.
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on the following roads as of 2:00 pm Friday:
I-15
MONIDA PASS (IDAHO SIDE)
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
MONIDA PASS (MONTANA SIDE) TO LIMA
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
I-94
DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
WIBAUX TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
US-12
POWDER RIVER TO BAKER
Scattered Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Scattered Frost/Ice
Severe Driving Conditions
Low Visibility
BAKER TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE
Scattered Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Scattered Frost/Ice
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
US-191
MALTA NORTH TO CANADIAN LINE
Severe Driving Conditions
MT-7
EKALAKA TO BAKER
Low Visibility
Scattered Frost/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
Scattered Snow/Ice
BAKER TO THE FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Scattered Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Scattered Frost/Ice
MT-24
ST. MARIE TO OPHEIM
Severe Driving Conditions
S-323
EKALAKA TO 51 MILES SOUTH
Low Visibility
Scattered Frost/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Scattered Snow/Ice
Severe Driving Conditions
