McDonald's: MT-13 @ MM 25.5
 Montana Department of Transportation

GLASGOW, Mont. - Winter weather in parts of Montana is causing poor driving conditions Saturday.

Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect tonight and Saturday for much of northeast Montana, the National Weather Service reports.

As of 10:00 am Saturday, the Montana Department of Transportation is reporting road closures on:

MT-7 from Baker to the Fallon to Wibaux

MT-24 from Glasgow to Opheim

S-232 from Havre to the Canadian border

The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting the following roads across the state as having severe driving conditions as of 10:00 am Saturday:

I-15

MONIDA PASS (IDAHO SIDE)

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

MONIDA PASS (MONTANA SIDE) TO LIMA

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

I-94

GLENDIVE TO DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE

Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

Low Visibility

DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX

Snow/Ice

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Scattered Snow/Ice

WIBAUX TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE

Severe Driving Conditions

Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Scattered Snow/Ice

US-2

PHILLIPS/BLAINE COUNTY LINE TO SACO

Severe Driving Conditions

Low Visibility

Blowing and Drifting Snow

US-89

JCT WITH I-90 TO THE JUNCTION WITH MT-86

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

Low Visibility

Snow/Ice

JUNCTION WITH MT-86 TO THE PARK/MEAGHER COUNTY LINE

Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

Low Visibility

US-191

39 MILES SOUTHWEST OF MALTA (ZORTMAN ROAD) TO MALTA

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

MALTA NORTH TO CANADIAN LINE

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

Low Visibility

MT-5

SCOBEY TO REDSTONE

Severe Driving Conditions

REDSTONE TO PLENTYWOOD

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

Low Visibility

PLENTYWOOD TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE

Low Visibility

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

MT-7

EKALAKA TO BAKER

Low Visibility

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

BAKER TO THE FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX

Severe Driving Conditions

Snow/Ice

Scattered Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

MT-13

THE JCT OF MT-25 TO 26 MILES SOUTH OF SCOBEY

Severe Driving Conditions

Low Visibility

26 MILES SOUTH OF SCOBEY TO SCOBEY

Severe Driving Conditions

SCOBEY TO THE CANADIAN LINE

Severe Driving Conditions

MT-16

MEDICINE LAKE TO PLENTYWOOD

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

PLENTYWOOD TO THE CANADIAN LINE

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

MT-24

THE JCT WITH MT-200 TO 32 MILES NORTH

Scattered Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

ST. MARIE TO OPHEIM

Severe Driving Conditions

MT-59

45 MILES NORTHWEST OF MILES CITY TO JORDAN

Low Visibility

Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

MT-66

PEOPLES CREEK TO HARLEM

Severe Driving Conditions

MT-86

21.5 MILES NORTH OF BOZEMAN TO JCT W US-89

Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

Low Visibility

MT-200

38.5 MILES WEST OF JORDAN TO JORDAN

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

JORDAN TO 14 MILES EAST

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

Low Visibility

Snow/Ice

14 MILES EAST OF JORDAN TO THE JCT WITH MT-24

Low Visibility

Scattered Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

THE JCT WITH MT-24 TO BROCKWAY

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Scattered Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

S-232

HAVRE TO 24 MILES NORTH OF HAVRE

Severe Driving Conditions

24 MILES NORTH OF HAVRE TO THE CANADIAN LINE

Severe Driving Conditions

S-241

HARLEM TO TOP OF POWELL HILL

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

Low Visibility

TOP OF POWELL HILL TO TURNER

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

Low Visibility

TURNER TO CANADIAN LINE

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

S-248

OPHEIM TO THE PEERLESS TURNOFF

Low Visibility

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

THE PEERLESS TURNOFF TO SCOBEY

Severe Driving Conditions

S-253

JUNCTION WITH I-94 AT TERRY TO 36 MILES NORTH

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

36 MILES NORTH OF TERRY TO THE JUNCTION WITH MT-200

Severe Driving Conditions

Previous coverage, March 10, 2023:

GLASGOW, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported around parts of Montana Friday.

The National Weather Service is calling for increasing snow through Friday afternoon, with the highest accumulation anticipated overnight near the Canadian border.

Strong winds are also expected up to 50 miles-per-hour with widespread blowing snow and reduced visibility, including whiteout conditions across north eastern Montana.

Anyone traveling in the area is being warned of deep snow drifts that can make travel difficult along Highway 2 north to the Canadian border.

Until Saturday evening, a blizzard warning is in effect for Daniels, Sheridan and eastern Roosevelt Counties with a winter storm warning in effect for central and southeast Phillips, central and southern Valley and western Rosevelt counties.

As of Friday afternoon, MT-2 between Baker and Wibaux has been closed.

The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on the following roads as of 2:00 pm Friday:

I-15

MONIDA PASS (IDAHO SIDE)

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

MONIDA PASS (MONTANA SIDE) TO LIMA

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

I-94

DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

WIBAUX TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

US-12

POWDER RIVER TO BAKER

Scattered Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Scattered Frost/Ice

Severe Driving Conditions

Low Visibility

BAKER TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE

Scattered Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Scattered Frost/Ice

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

US-191

MALTA NORTH TO CANADIAN LINE

Severe Driving Conditions

MT-7

EKALAKA TO BAKER

Low Visibility

Scattered Frost/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

Scattered Snow/Ice

BAKER TO THE FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Scattered Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Scattered Frost/Ice

MT-24

ST. MARIE TO OPHEIM

Severe Driving Conditions

S-323

EKALAKA TO 51 MILES SOUTH

Low Visibility

Scattered Frost/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Scattered Snow/Ice

Severe Driving Conditions

