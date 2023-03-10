Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Cascade County below 5000ft, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, Southern High Plains and Western and Central Chouteau County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.