GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions in the Great Falls area Friday evening.
On I-15, severe driving conditions are being reported from Ulm to Brady.
Conditions are also severe on US-87 from the Cascade/Chouteau County line to Geyser.
The Lewistown Police Department is telling people to not travel unless it is an emergency.
In addition, S-232 from just north of Havre to the Canadian border is closed as of the writing of this article.
You can find the latest information on road conditions around Montana on the Montana Department of Transportation 5-1-1 map here.
