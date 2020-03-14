GREAT FALLS- Some roads in parts of north-central Montana are reported as severe driving conditions or closed this morning with several incidents reported.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, MT-200, S-279 east to Simms road is closed due to severe drifting, heavy snow, ice and reduced visibility.
There are severe driving conditions reported on S-219 from about Pendroy to Conrad, US-89 from Vaughn to Pendroy and MT-287 from Choteau to about Basin Lake.
North of Cut Bank MDT is reporting severe drifting and poor visibility.
Several incidents and crashes are being reported as well including a semi that had collided with a snowplow on I-15 near Manchester.
The semi is blocking the passing lane at mile marker 284 according to MDT, Montana Highway Patrol is en route.
A semi is also blocking both lanes of MT-21 east of Augusta.
As of this morning, the Incident Report website is reporting seven no injury crashes, two unknown injury crashes, one injury crash and one slide off crash.
If you are planning on traveling you can check the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info website for the latest road conditions.