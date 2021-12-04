Saco US2 MP 502.5 - Montana Department of Transportation
MALTA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported on roads around Malta.

Montana Department of Transportation 511 map Dec. 4

The Montana Department of Transportation Road Report says US-2 has severe diving conditions from milepost 446.3 to 501.4 and US-191 has severe driving conditions from milepost 0.0 to 54.0 and milepost 118.2 to 157.6.

For the latest road conditions, you can look at the Montana Department of Transportation 511 map here.

