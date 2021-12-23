BROWNING, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported on US-2 outside East Glacier Park Village.
The Montana Department of Transportation 5-1-1 map is reporting severe driving conditions on US-2 along with high winds from three miles east of Marias Pass to the junction with MT-49 at East Glacier Park Village.
US-2 between East Glacier and Browning is reported to be snow and ice-covered, with other roads around Browning being covered in scattered frost and ice.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services warned people Wednesday night to be careful on US-2 as roads were extremely icy with poor visibility due to drifting snow.