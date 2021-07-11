CUT BANK, Mont. - The National Weather Service (NWS) says a severe thunderstorm capable of producing ping pong ball-sized hail and damaging winds is headed for the Cut Bank Area.
The Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for east-central Glacier and west-central Toole Counties. Locations impacted include Shelby, Kevin, Ethridge, Oilmont and Santa Rita.
NWS reports there is frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
People in and near the Severe Thunderstorm Warning area are asked to seek shelter.
The storm will pass through or just north of Cut Bank according to the NWS.
I-15 between Shelby and Sunburst will be impacted by the storm.