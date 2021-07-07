Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 346 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA CASCADE FERGUS JUDITH BASIN MEAGHER IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA CHOUTEAU IN SOUTHWEST MONTANA BROADWATER JEFFERSON IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA LEWIS AND CLARK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUGUSTA, BELT, BIG SANDY, BOULDER, BOULDER HILL, CARTER, CASCADE, DEEP CREEK PASS, ELK PARK PASS, FLESHER PASS, FORT BENTON, GRASS RANGE, GREAT FALLS, HELENA, HOBSON, HOMESTAKE PASS, KINGS HILL PASS, LEWISTOWN, LEWISTOWN DIVIDE, LINCOLN, MACDONALD PASS, MARTINSDALE, MONTANA CITY, RAYNESFORD, ROGERS PASS, STANFORD, TOSTON, TOWNSEND, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WHITEHALL, WINIFRED, AND WINSTON.