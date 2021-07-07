LEWISTOWN, Mont. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Southeastern Fergus County in central Montana until 4:00 pm.
The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Lewistown moving east at 40 miles per hour at 3:13 pm.
Hail damage to vehicles is expected as well as wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.
Impacted regions include Grass Range, Giltedge, Heath and Forestgrove.
“Even if no tornado occurs, damaging wind gusts and hail are quite possible,” US National Weather Service Great Falls Montana said in a post. “Seek shelter if in or near this warning area!”