Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Chouteau County in north central Montana... Northern Cascade County in central Montana... * Until 645 PM MST. * At 609 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Great Falls to near Cascade, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 5:56 PM, a trained spotter reported a 63 mph wind gust just south of Ulm. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Great Falls, Cascade, Belt, Black Eagle, Highwood, Portage, Eden, Malmstrom Afb, Stockett, Tracy, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Centerville, Tower Rock State Park, Ulm and Sand Coulee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...Snow showers with gusty winds bringing reduced visibility this evening... A strong Pacific cold front will move west to east this evening, bringing a period of gusty westerly winds and light to moderate snow shower activity. Temperatures behind the front are expected to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. The front will likely pass the Helena and Great Falls areas between 5 and 8 pm, and Lewistown and Bozeman between 8 and 11 pm. The heavier snow showers could briefly drop visibility to less than a mile, with wind gusts in excess of 40 mph. Roadways may become slippery due to falling and blowing snow, and the refreezing of any wet surfaces. Anyone traveling this evening should be prepared for highly variable road conditions across short distances.