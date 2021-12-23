UPDATE:
A Snow Squall Warning has also been issued in the Great Falls area until 7:30 pm.
The National Weather Service reports a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 15 miles west of Big Sandy to 6 miles north of Black Eagle to Great Falls to 8 miles east of Cascade, moving east at 50 miles per hour.
People are asked to slow down or delay travel as visibility can suddenly drop to near zero in heavy snow along with icy roads.
This warning includes the following highways:
- Interstate 15 between mile markers 246 and 290.
- Highway 200 between mile markers 0 and 18.
- Highway 87 between mile markers 4 and 84.
- Highway 89 between mile markers 53 and 71, and between mile markers 72 and 92.
Locations impacted include Great Falls, Fort Benton, Cascade, Big Sandy, Belt, Geraldine, Parker School, Highwood, Agency, St. Pierre, Black Eagle, Sangrey, Carter, Floweree, Rocky Boy, Eden, Stockett, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Shonkin and Loma.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Great Falls area.
Severe thunderstorms were reportedly located along a line extending from near Great Falls to near Cascade, moving east at 60 miles per hour.
The US National Weather Service Great Falls Montana says a trained weather spotter just measured a 63 mile per hour wind gust southwest of Great Falls near Ulm at 5:56 pm.
According to the National Weather Service, the warning has been issued for Southwestern Chouteau County in north-central Montana and Northern Cascade County in central Montana.
Locations impacted include Great Falls, Cascade, Belt, Black Eagle, Highwood, Portage, Eden, Malmstrom Afb, Stockett, Tracy, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Centerville, Tower Rock State Park, Ulm and Sand Coulee.
In addition, the NWS says reports are being made of visibility down to one-eighth of a mile in snow and strong winds in the Helena area.