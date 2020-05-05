GREAT FALLS - To learn more about the coronavirus a national study by the company Biobot has made its way to local areas here in the Treasure State.
They are studying the wastewater in our sewer systems and they are looking for traces of the virus in our poop.
To make the study work the public works department is sent a testing kit.
They fill the kit with local samples and then mail it back to the main lab where a full examination is conducted.
The results allow for a certain number of cases per volume of fluid that is tested.
Now we asked what this testing would mean for the drinking water in your home and this is what they said.
“The sanitary sewer and the water supply are two very separate systems they are always separate and never co-mingle the water supply system we get the water out of the river it's treated at our water treatment plant and then distributed out to the city through the distribution system,” said Paul Skubinna, Environmental Division Manager Public Works Department
A major advantage this testing has over the normal method is we can see results in about three days if whether or not an area would have confirmed cases.
Allowing an area to stay ahead of potential hot spot trends.
This testing, for now, will run through this month, and if you would like to read more information on the study you can find it here.