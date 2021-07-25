UPDATE: JULY 26 AT 12:58 P.M.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter told Montana Right Now Monday the Sheep Creek area is being evacuated.
MONARCH, Mont. - Pre-evacuations are being conducted for the Northern part of the Belt Creek Drainage and the town of Monarch.
The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol are conducting the pre-evacuations.
Pre-evacuations are also being done in the Sheep Creek Lane area and south of Cascade.
A town hall meeting is being held in Neihart in the community park at 7:00 pm on Monday according to Cascade County Sheriff, Jesse Slaughter.