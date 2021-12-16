Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches, with up to 6 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very low wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from Midnight tonight to Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches, with up to 6 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very low wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from Midnight tonight to Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&