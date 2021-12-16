UPDATE: DEC. 16 AT 1:33 P.M.
Kalispell Public Schools (KPS) tells Montana Right Now they are in a soft lockdown due to the same social media threat schools across Montana are taking precautionary measures against.
The soft lockdown includes students entering and exiting the school through the south commons doors and gets rid of all unnecessary hall passes.
Additionally, Glacier High School Principal, Brad Holloway said in a Facebook post they will also have an increased law enforcement presence at the school through Friday.
Parents may excuse their children from school by calling the main office.
KPS said all class schedules and activities are going on as planned.
Anyone with information about the origin of the post may contact school resource officer Dennis Petersen or one of the glacier administrators.
KPS will keep parents informed through email.
UPDATE: DEC. 16 AT 1:23 P.M.
The Blackfeet Tribe is canceling school Friday across the reservation due to the popular social media threat via TikTok.
The Blackfeet Tribe said in a release they and area reservation schools are working with law enforcement on this situation.
Additionally, parents are allowed to excuse their children out of school Thursday.
"We continue to ask everyone to pray for the safety of our nation, especially our children, that no acts of violence occur anywhere on December 17th," said Tribe Chairman Tim Davis.
The Blackfeet Tribe said they will keep the public informed as they find out more information.
UPDATE: DEC. 16 AT 12:56 P.M.
Lockwood Schools has also become aware of a social media threat Thursday.
This social media threat appears to be the same threat as the popular TikTok trend circulating nationwide that caught the Shelby School District's attention.
In a Facebook post, Lockwood Superintendent Tobin Novasio said they are in contact with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.
Novaso wrote the following letter to families in the Facebook post:
Dear Families,
Tobin Novasio
Superintendent
SHELBY, Mont. - Shelby Public Schools says they are in contact with the Toole County Sheriff’s Office following a post circulating online referring to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday, Dec. 17.
According to Shelby Public School District Superintendent Elliott Crump, the post appears to be a part of a national TikTok trend and reports have been made from other districts of the same post circulating in their schools.
Crump says that while they do not believe the threat is credible, the school district is closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.
Police presence will be increased in district schools on Friday as an added precaution.
“This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats,” Crump wrote. “Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of distress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.”
Anyone who becomes aware of any potential school threat posted online is asked to notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away.