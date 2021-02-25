SHELBY, Mont. - Shelby Public Schools (SPS) is reminding spectators of attendance rules ahead of the district tournament.
Shelby will allow 500 spectators per team and SPS says Shelby fans need to enter through the south entrance.
In Choteau, spectators are being limited to six individuals per dressed participant. If you are planning on attending, SPS says to make sure your name is on the list before you leave Shelby.
Those arriving in Choteau are asked to park in the back by the football field and enter through the northwest door.
