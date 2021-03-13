GREAT FALLS - On its own, yoga brings plenty of health benefits, like soothing anxiety. However, Saturday morning Cat Yoga at the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center gave one group more 'paw-sitive' energy during their session.
Exploring at their own pace, three furry felines took turns joining people, helping them relax as they went through stretches, bends and meditation.
“I think that the cats were a little bit nervous, but I think that’s normal,” said Catherine Mertz, one participant who says she’s new to taking yoga lessons.
Center staff tell Montana Right Now that this approach offers new ways of connecting with their kitties, in the hopes of finding them their forever homes.
“It’s one thing having to you know just walk and window shop a little bit, but it’s another to be able to sit down and interact with the kitties,” said Misha John with MCAAC’s Marketing & Development.
During her time, Mertz says she had an enjoyable challenge, balancing herself while playing with the cats.
“I held out a toy and it came over and played. It was kind of cool because I had to learn how to rebalance my body to still entertain the cat over here,” she said.
While they kept things on a small scale as a health measure against the novel Coronavirus, the shelter is counting on eventually expanding and making this a regular event down the road.
“I could imagine that we’ll probably think about doing this on a monthly basis, just to begin,” said John.
For now, they MCAAC’s hosting the Kira Fercho Art Show at the Celtic Cowboy from March 18 - 20, with 10% of sales from March 19 going towards the center.
You can keep track of their events on their official Facebook page and website.