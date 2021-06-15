GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The remains of a 17-year-old boy were found Tuesday morning after he went missing in the Missouri River Monday night.

According to a release from the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to 2629 Old U.S. Highway 91 around 5:31 p.m. to rescue the boy after he went missing in the Missouri River.

The boy was identified as David Van Essen of Greenwood, Nebraska.

CCSO said witnesses said David tried to swim across the river, they saw him going underwater but they did not see him again.

CCSO said David did not have a lifejacket on.

According to CCSO, Sgt. Jon Kadner and Deputy Austin Nenow found David's remains by using a drone.

David's family has been informed.