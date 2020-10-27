CASCADE Co., Mont. - As Cascade County see's another high-profile case, sheriff Jesse Slaughter took to Facebook Tuesday to address the public to answer questions on the cases.
He answered questions about the Sally Smith Case and the Brendon Rollins case. This afternoon, Slaughter said he is not comfortable releasing findings in the Sally Smith case, and that the autopsy hasn't been completed yet.
Saying right now they are taking their time releasing any information on either case, because they want to make sure they are giving out accurate information.