GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A 6-year-old boy was shot in the arm in Great Falls Sunday.
According to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter 11-year-old boy was sighting in a .22 long rifle by loading a bolt action, he took the gun from the house and brought it into the garage.
When he got to the garage, he tripped over something and the gun went off.
The bullet ricocheted off the garage floor and hit his 6-year-old brother in the arm.
The boys mom met CCSO at the intersection of Wilson Road and Bootlegger and from there, Mercy Flight took the boy to Benefis.
He was treated for injuries to his arm and ribcage.
Detectives interviewed the parents and both boys and determined this is likely a negligent shooting.