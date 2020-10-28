GREAT FALLS - Nearly two-thirds of the Cascade County Detention Center's population, over 255 inmates, have recovered after getting the coronavirus.
Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the county side of the jail is completely healthy and the stateside only has about 15 active cases.
He credits the hard work to his staff.
“The biggest thing I would say honestly is our partnership, our relationship with other agencies that have stepped up to help us. But the bottom line when it came down to brass tax, it was our medical staff and our detention officers," said Sheriff Slaughter.
He says these staff members would work 16+ hour days as their co-workers would get sick with COVID-19.
“It’s all been kind of difficult. We are out of our routine… The hardest thing is you worry about your family. I mean, you’re just here for your job. Taking it home to your kids, your wife," said CCDC Officer Frank.
Montana Right Now spoke with CCDC officers Frank and Jaggers, and they both said Sheriff Slaughter has been there to support them.
“I’ve seen more than extra support from Sheriff Slaughter. He’s down here a lot and he’s always checking up on us," said Officer Jaggers.
Overall, Slaughter and the detention officers agree... They are family.
“We’re all a team, we all work together," said Officer Frank.
“We have a good team here; everybody is on point. We’re doing the best we can, and we try to support each other the best we can to try and just make it through every single day," said Officer Jaggers.
“Our medical staff and our detention officers are totally the heroes in this thing. They are beyond measure protecting this community. Literally at the risk of themselves. And it’s a pretty humbling and honoring thing to be able to work beside them," said Sheriff Slaughter.
Sheriff Slaughter says they will continue to use teamwork to battle any future COVID-19 situations.