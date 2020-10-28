Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. GUSTS TO 80 MPH POSSIBLE ALONG THE IMMEDIATE EAST SLOPES OF THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. * WHERE...NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, EASTERN GLACIER, CASCADE, TOOLE, EASTERN PONDERA, SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, EASTERN TETON AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&