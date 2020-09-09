Sheriff: Deputy shoots suspect after pursuit with law enforcement in Valier

BROWNING - Law enforcement chased a suspect in a reportedly stolen vehicle in Browning Friday.
The Glacier County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) wrote in a Facebook post the chase lasted from noon to 1 p.m. and the suspect was trying to drive numerous vehicles off the road by swerving into their lane, causing them to move over to prevent a head-on crash.
GCSO says in a release the driver committed offenses in Browning.
The chase ended when the driver approached a dead end in Valier.
According to GSCO, when the suspect got out of the car and was confronted by a deputy. GCSO says the suspect had a brandished knife and the deputy shot him with his service weapon.
GCSO says they and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) immediately treated the suspect and he was brought to Benefis in Great Falls.
As standard protocol for officer involved shootings, the deputy was placed on administrative leave.