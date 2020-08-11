GREAT FALLS - A fatal crash reportedly happened on the 2800 block of River Drive North in Great Falls Monday night, killing one person.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter writes in a release the crash happened around 8:18 p.m.
According to a release from Great Falls Police Department, the crash involved a black Chevy pickup driving westbound on River Drive, and a gold Buick passenger car driving eastbound. The vehicles collided in the westbound lane, according to GFPD.
Sheriff Slaughter identified the person who died in the crash as Dalton James Derby, 21, of Great Falls. GFPD says Derby, who was driving the Buick, died at the scene.
GFPD says a male passenger in the Buick, the female driver in the pickup and her male passenger were brought to the hospital via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
At the moment, it is uncertain whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
The GFPD, Cascade County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the cause of the incident.