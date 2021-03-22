UPDATE: MARCH 22 AT 12:03 P.M.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Saturday's shooting in Great Falls Monday.
According to a release from Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, the victim was identified as Robert Manual Komeotis, 29, of Great Falls.
Slaughter wrote the cause of Komeotis' death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner is homicide.
The Great Falls Police Department is investigating the homicide.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday, March 20 in Great Falls.
According to Lieutenant Doug Otto, officers were called to a disturbance along 18th street around 11:00 p.m.
He tells Montana Right Now that two people have gunshot wounds and another person has injuries from an altercation.
The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.
Lt. Otto says there is no threat to the public and they are still investigating.