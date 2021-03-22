Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Cascade, Chouteau, Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Eastern Teton and Judith Basin. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&