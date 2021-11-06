UPDATE NOV. 7 AT 11:01 AM:
An update on the Stateline Casino shooting from Sheriff Jason Frederick says that based on evidence recovered to this point, the shooting incident appears to have been a double murder/suicide.
All three subjects reportedly knew each other, and no other bystanders were injured.
At this time law enforcement is continuing to investigate and Sheriff Frederick reports that more information including the names of the deceased will be released soon.
“I would like to extend my gratitude to the following agencies for their invaluable assistance with this incident:
Williams County Sheriff's Office
Williston Police Department
North Dakota Highway Patrol
Montana Highway Patrol
Fort Peck Tribal Police
EMS from Bainville, Williston, Culbertson, and Froid
Williston and Bainville fire departments”
Previous coverage:
BAINVILLE, Mont. - Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick reports three people were found deceased after deputies responded to a reported shooting.
Deputies respond reported shooting at the Stateline Casino in Bainville around 5:20 pm Saturday.
When deputies arrived, they found three people deceased, including the suspected shooter.
At this time Sheriff Frederick says there is no danger to the public.