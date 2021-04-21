UPDATE: APRIL 21 AT 7:09 A.M.
CHOTEAU, Mont - Fire crews monitored hot spots all night at the Gunther Apartments in Choteau and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the exact cause of the fire.
A front left corner of the apartment complex is left standing, where they may look into what sparked the explosion that sent two people to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
CHOTEAU, Mont. - Teton County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was an explosion and fire in Choteau.
It started around noon at the Gunther Apartments on Main Avenue North in Choteau.
According to Raelene Beauregard, an apartment resident, most people had to leave everything behind.
"We weren't able to get anything. I lost three cats in that fire. There are some other people who lost their pets. I wasn't even able to get my purse, nothing, so everything.... lost everything," Beauregard said.
Although residents were able to get out before things got bad, one man feels like the situation could have been avoided.
"I kick myself because if I just would have thought of it, I could have run over to the guy's apartment with my fire extinguisher, and maybe I could have stopped all of this. I kind of feel pretty guilty about it right now," said apartment resident Charles Joslyn.
According to Choteau Mayor, Chris Hindoien, two non-life threating injuries have been confirmed.
Hindoien says, for a while, crews had to let the building burn because the fire was too hot and moving too fast for crews to put out.
We're told there was a loud popping noise, around 3:10 p.m. and responders are moving people further back from the scene.
Main street is blocked from 3rd Street NW to 5th Street NW. Hindoien expects Main street to be blocked off for the next 48 hours.