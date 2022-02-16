...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.
* WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Broadwater and Gallatin
Counties.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are
possible.
* WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern
Teton, Toole and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and
cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of blowing and drifting snow could
develop Thursday morning prior to temperatures warming above
freezing. Significant reductions in visibility and partial lane
blockages are possible in areas of blowing and drifting snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.