The following is a press release from the Cascade County Sheriff:

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On 2/14/22 at 1720 hours, Deputies responded to 8535 US HWY 89 (the old Bar S), just east of Great Falls, MT, for a report of a deceased male.  

Upon further investigation, we discovered that the male is Michael Leealan Evans (40 years of Age), of Great Falls, MT.

Deputies are on scene investigating the incident.  Michael’s death is considered suspicious and there will be an autopsy on Thursday in Missoula at the Montana State Crime lab.  

