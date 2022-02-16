Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Broadwater and Gallatin Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are possible. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Toole and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of blowing and drifting snow could develop Thursday morning prior to temperatures warming above freezing. Significant reductions in visibility and partial lane blockages are possible in areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&