GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A request from Cascade County Sheriff, Jesse Slaughter, to vacate the Great Falls Regional Prison (GFRP) by the end of June is going to the Senate Floor.
Sheriff Slaughter said in a release that he made the request after President Joe Biden ordered for the U.S. Department of Justice to phase out its contracts with private prison companies, like CoreCivic, which owns and operates Crossroads Correctional Facility in Shelby.
The Montana Senate Finance and Claims committee voted in favor of the move Thursday, and now the decision will go to the Senate Floor.
“Cascade County would be pleased to help the U.S. Marshal Service by accepting a portion of their federal detainees who were being held in Shelby, at our facility,” Slaughter said. “Given that change, it seemed like a good time to approach the DOC about vacating our facility to allow for additional space to alleviate the overcrowding that has really impacted public safety in the county. This avoids us having to go to the county taxpayer and ask for a levy to expand the jail and allows us to keep people who pose a danger to our community locked up. It’s really a win-win and I appreciate the DOC working with us to make this happen.”
As a part of Slaughters’ request, Cascade County agreed to settle ongoing litigation with the Department of Corrections related to reimbursement rates set by the legislature for the GFRP and Cascade County Detention Center.
The Montana Department of Corrections agreed to Slaughter’s request to vacate the GFRP by June 30, however, in order for the Department of Corrections to vacate the prison, the department requires additional beds at another facility.
According to Slaughter, the Department of Corrections is in negotiations with CoreCivic to increase its number of offender beds in Shelby by up to 152.
At this time, Cascade County Commissioners have been briefed, and they are awaiting the final contracts for signature, after the contracts are signed and Governor Greg Gianforte signs the bills, then the move will happen.