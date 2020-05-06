VAUGHN, Mont. - Cascade County Deputies responded to a report of a man driving at fast speeds, nearly striking two children with his vehicle on Sun Prairie Road in Vaughn Tuesday night.
The following is the release from Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter:
"On May 5th, 2020 at around 2034 hours Deputies were Dispatched to Sun Prairie Road for a report of a male driving a Crown Victoria at a high rate of speed. The Defendant had come to a stop to allow two children on bicycles cross the road. While the kids were crossing the road, the defendant revved his engine and spun his tires and sped off, almost hitting the children.
Deputies found the vehicle at Central Ave in Vaughn, the vehicle sped by Deputies and traveled onto Couch Ave. Deputies traveled onto US Highway 89 in pursuit of the defendant. The defendant ignored both audible and visual signals and continued over the speed limit onto South Vaughn Frontage Road. The Defendant drove west into the driveway of 257 Ulm-Vaughn Road. The Defendant appeared to be stopping, the Deputy exited his patrol vehicle, the Defendant vehicle was turning around and approaching our patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed. The Deputy was able to get out of the way of the Defendant and avoided nearly being struck. A short time later, another Sheriff’s Deputy successfully deployed Stop Sticks around Ulm-Vaughn around mile marker 1. At this point, Montana Highway Patrol had joined the pursuit.
The Defendant continued south on Old Highway 91 until mile marker 13 where the Montana Highway Patrol conducted a P.I.T. maneuver on the vehicle, this forced the vehicle to a stop near the intersection of Old Ulm Cascade Rd and Old US Highway 91. The Defendant refused multiple orders to exit the vehicle. The Defendant was forcefully removed from the vehicle and apprehended after two Taser deployments. The Defendant was identified as Newly John Sivertsen.
The Defendant was transported to the Cascade County Detention Center. During a pat search, the Defendant was in possession of Dangerous Drugs- Marijuana.
This was an excellent team effort by both CCSO Deputies and the Montana Highway Patrol. Both our Deputies and Troopers put themselves in harms way to protect the public.
Sivertsen was charged with: MCA 61-8-302, Carless Driving, a misdemeanor, MCA 45-5-207 Criminal Endangerment a felony, MCA 45-5-207 Criminal Endangerment a felony, MCA 61-8-316, Fleeing or Eluding Peace Officer, a misdemeanor, MCA 45-5-210 (b) Assault on Peace Officer, a felony, MCA 45-9-102 Criminal Possession of dangerous drugs- marijuana- less than 60 grams, a misdemeanor, MCA 61-6-301 Operating Motor vehicle without insurance, MCA 61-9-405 (1) Failure to wear protective eyewear while operating vehicle with no windshield."