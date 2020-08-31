The DOC isn’t accepting any inmates because of the COVID-19 population at the Cascade County Detention Center.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says if they moved their 40 inmates, it would make a drastic difference in being able to social distance in the detention center.
“It’s nearly impossible with our population for conditions to be conducive to COVID-19," said Slaughter.
Another concern was a mother who said they wouldn’t release any information on whether her daughter was one of the 66 people that tested positive.
“That information is protected by HIPAA. And particularly over a phone we have no way to verify that that person is the emergency contact and also being an emergency contact doesn’t necessarily qualify you for the release of HIPAA information," said Slaughter.
Cascade County attorney, Josh Racki says you can get the information just by filling out a waiver. It allows officials to discuss your health with someone other than you.
He also says there is nothing from stopping inmates from just telling anyone their results.
Those aren’t the only concerns brought to montana right now – one viewer said masks were confiscated and not given out until only weeks ago.
Sheriff slaughter says did have a hard time getting masks for inmates.
“Most of your masks, whether they are the n-95 or the cloth masks... have a metal piece inside of it," said Slaughter.
So special masks were made removing that metal piece so inmates couldn’t hurt themselves or others.
Sheriff Slaughter says once they had the masks, they were given out to all of the inmates.
However, he says some of those masks had to be confiscated because they were being used inappropriately.
“We’ve had inmates use masks to make pruno which is basically using juice and fermenting it and creating alcohol, they’d use that as a filter. So their masks would likely be confiscated for that purpose," said Slaughter.
The other thing Slaughter mentioned was inmates are choosing not to wear their masks.
“Not very many of our inmates, if at all, are wearing them. We’ve issued them out but they’re not actually wearing them," said Slaughter.
While he’s unsure of the exact reason inmates aren’t wearing their mask, he says it could be social disobedience, being uncomfortable, or having a hard time breathing.