GREAT FALLS- Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says after this week’s round of COVID-19 testing they found 37 new COVID-19 positives in the Cascade County Detention Center
There is a total of 60 active COVID-19 cases in the detention center at this time, and 70 inmates have recovered.
CCDC has one detention officer who is positive with the virus, and ten have recovered.
The first positive case of COVID-19 has also been confirmed on the state prison side of the facility, Slaughter saying due to this, they may see a spike in cases in the coming days.
The quarantine pod set up at the detention center is working well and reducing the spread of infection on the county side of the jail Slaughter added.
“Our medical staff has been tremendous and is working long hours through this outbreak. I’m very proud of them and our detention officers, during this stressful time. Our jail population is 400 total as of today,” Slaughter wrote in a release.