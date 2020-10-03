Seven Cascade County Detention inmates charged with felony

GREAT FALLS- Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter provided an update on COVID-19 in the Cascade County Detention Center Saturday. 

The update, sent Saturday,  October 3, says there are currently 9 active COVID-19 cases in the county side of the detention center, 33 in the state prison and no current COVID-19 positive detention officers. 

As of Saturday, there are 193 inmates and 17 Detention Officers that have recovered from the virus. 

“There still is a possibility of an increase in positive numbers particularly on the state prison side of our facility,” Slaughter says.  “As always I would to thank both my Medical and Detention Staff for making a great response plan and sticking to it.  Our facility is getting healthier thanks to their long hours and dedication to our community.”

