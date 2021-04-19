PHILLIPS COUNTY, Mont. - Malta High School student possibly threatened school administration Thursday night, the Phillips County Sheriff's Office reported.
According to a release from PCSO, they notified Malta High School administrators of the possible threat. The student who allegedly threatened the school administration was contacted before school started on Friday, PCSO wrote, and it was determined the student would not show up to class that day.
For precautionary measures, the Phillips County Sheriff came to Malta High School and a deputy oversaw the student until the student was no longer in the Malta area.