GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police responded to a shooting in the Do Bar parking lot Saturday night, where one person was injured.
The person who was injured in the shooting was taken to the ER with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries according to Great Falls Police Department public information officer Tony Munkres.
Several people were interviewed regarding the shooting, and at this time law enforcement is not looking for anyone else involved.
There does not appear to be a threat to the public.
No arrests have been made at this time and an investigation is ongoing.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
