GREAT FALLS - It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The Cascade County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Sheriff’s Office are gearing up to help bring holiday cheer to students throughout Cascade County.
The annual event has deputies take two less privileged kids from county schools out for some fun and Christmas shopping.
"It’s a really great way for us to outreach in our community and show that while we are law enforcement we’re also here to be friendly with folks and we want to get to know the kids that we’re working with," said Josh Harris, a deputy sheriff.
But they are still looking for donations to help make this event possible.
Deputy sheriff’s say this experience makes a huge impact the student’s school year and their life.
“In my experience, families are humbled by getting this opportunity. The kids are excited. Normally there is a little bit of nervousness at the beginning with kids. But they generally warm up right away and it turns into a really fun experience," said Panther Lee, a deputy sheriff.
They hope to expand bringing holiday cheer to 3-4 kids in each school in the future.
'Shop with a Sheriff' is happening on December 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM. They will be accepting donations until that time.
If you want to help, you can drop donations off at the sheriff’s office or send them to CCDSA at PO BOX 503 Black Eagle MT 59414.
Lee and Harris say if you want to donate after December 12, they will take your donations and put it towards next years event.