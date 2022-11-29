GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Everyone is encouraged to shop locally during the holiday season as it helps put money back into the local economy.
"If you spend your money in a big corporation, they've got their overhead and their admin staff that could be in anywhere in the country," said Michael Vetere, owner of 2J's Fresh Market.
But many don't think of doing the same thing when it comes to putting food on their table.
2J's Fresh Market is just one of the locally owned grocery stores in central Montana and they tell me they try to keep everything as local as possible.
"The money spent in the store here, the most that we can keep it here, we do. That would be also purchasing local from our local suppliers. So obviously we buy local lettuce and that's money that's going to go right to a local farmer. Obviously, all the payroll is going to be local. All of our community support is going to be local. We're not raising money to support something in Florida, for example. We raise and spend money right in Great Falls for anything that's needed by the community," said Vetere.
As families gather around the table this holiday season, Vetere encourages you to shop locally both for your gifts and your dinner.
"It's all about family," said Vetere.
