Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&