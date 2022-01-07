NEIHART, Mont. - The Benefis Emergency Department's Trauma Injury Prevention Program is teaming up with Showdown Ski Area to give away free ski helmets on Saturday, January 8.
They will be there from 8:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Saturday.
The giveaway is for children and adults - if the helmet fits your head, you can take it home.
"Ski helmets are a necessity. They are just as important as your skis or your boots. They protect your head, they protect your skull, they protect your brain from head injuries," said Taylor Forsyth, trauma injury prevention program coordinator.
She says she's seen kids come into the ski lodge with bike helmets on and reminds people it's important to have the right kind of helmet when you hit the slopes.
"Bike helmets are very different from ski helmets. They are aesthetically different, they look different. They have different protection. A bike helmet is more aerodynamic, it's obviously lighter, it has a lot of air flow ventilation because you're typically wearing it in warmer weather... A ski helmet is a little more heavy-duty, has more coverage - comes back down further on your neck, a ski helmet will also keep your head warm and has less ventilation, it also has a place for your googles. And the big difference between a bike and a ski helmet is a bike helmet is made to withstand one big crash. A ski helmet is built very much like a hockey helmet and can withstand multiple impacts," said Forsyth.
The annual helmet giveaway is made possible by Benefis Foundation donors.
"Head injuries, the effects, can be lifelong," said Forsyth.
Forsyth says they've been giving away helmets for years not but skipped last year due to COVID-19.
