Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Broadwater and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&