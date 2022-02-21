NEIHART, Mont. - On February 19, 2022 Showdown Ski Area celebrated their 85th anniversary with fire works, food, and a presentation of it's history... but that's not all.
To mark the milestone, Showdown also announced that they will be renaming some of their ski runs in honor of people who've made a tremendous impact on Showdown.
They have 36 ski runs on 640 skiable acres and is known as the state's oldest continually running ski area.
"It also represents our future and all of the young people standing before you that will carry showdown and it's legacy to the next 85 years. I'm not sure what it is about Showdown that attracts such a high caliber of character, but the people standing before you are equal to the ones that came before them. They're exceptional, love this mountain, and take pride and ownership in all they do," said president of Showdown, Katie Boedecker.
Here are a list of which runs have been renamed and some history:
- Ripley Lower is now Ski Bum's Way.
Ski Bums are known as an active club founded in 1962 and many of them are no longer with us.
- Dicks Ditch
Dick Daily, Dick Mosher, and Dick Hebel have all worked for Showdown; Daily was the first full ski director and a fire fighter in Great Falls, Hebel was described as a skier with the grace of a ballerina and would do anything for those he loved, and Mosher was described as kind and his life-long love of skiing will soon be passed down to the 4th generation of Mosher's.
- Compromise Pass is now Pinski Pass
Joe Pinski was the mountain manager from 1973-the early 2000's before a motorcycle accident forced his early retirement.
Showdown says to this day Pinski remains an important part of their family and history.
- Yogo Headwall is now Bovey Headwall
Charles Bovey was influential in the formation of King's Hill.
- The Black Diamond is being retired and will now be Throck's Mile
Jack Throckmorton was one of the original members of their ski patrol and help start a sports shop in Great Falls.
Showdown says his true passion was the promotion of skiing and the development of the King's Hill Ski Area.
- The North Goose is now Ted's Tumble
Ted Cogswell passed away in 2019, he was a lifelong friend of showdown and also George Williet's (the former president of Showdown) business partner.
While George was typically in the spotlight, without Ted's encouragement, financial backing, and friendship - there would be no showdown.
Showdown says The North Goose was Ted's favorite run.
- Big-Seven is being retired and will now be Hall-O
Dr. Earl Hall, Ron Hall, and Dick Hall were all avid skiers and the family grew up skiing at Showdown.
- Moly is now Molly
As a wedding gift to their employee, Molly, they renamed this run to honor her.
But it is also for all of their young employee's.
"They are showdown's future and are not only the guardians of the legacy of laid down before them, they are visionary's in their own right with their own dreams for this place. And 85 years from now they will be the one's being remembered and runs will be named for them," said Boedecker.
