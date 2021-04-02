SHOWDOWN, Mont. - Showdown is donating all proceeds from their closing day to the Weir family that was involved in a car accident.
Tyler Weir, 35, and his son, Wyatt Weir were killed in the crash, and Jennifer Weir and their other two children, ages six and eight were injured.
Jennifer was taken to Benefis in Great Falls while the children were life-flighted to a medical center in Seattle for medical treatment.
“We cannot even begin to describe the impact of this loss on the Central Montana Community,” an email from Showdown reads.
All proceeds from Showdown’s closing day on Sunday, April 3, will be donated to the Weir family.
If you can’t make it to Showdown, you can still donate to the Weir family on Showdown’s website.