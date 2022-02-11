GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Almost one year ago, the Weir family was involved in an accident that killed two family members and hospitalized three others.
Tyler Weir, 35, and his 10-year-old son, Wyatt Weir were killed in the crash, and since then, support from the community has come forward to help Jennifer Weir and her children, Wakely and Wes who were injured.
According to a release from Showdown, Weston, who was initially being treated at Harborview Medical Center with Wakely, still has a long journey of healing ahead of him.
Support is still being given even now, with the Great Falls Ski Patrol hosting a Senior Clinic to support the family.
In addition, Showdown is now looking to beat last year’s fundraiser that brought in $26,000.
This weekend, Feb. 12 and 13, Showdown says it will donate a portion of proceeds to the family.
Donations will also be accepted at each register, and if you can’t make it out, you can still donate to the family online here.
You can keep up with the Weir family on The Weir Family Warriors Facebook here.
