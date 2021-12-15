Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THURSDAY TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations, and up to 6 inches in the mountains. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 PM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from Midnight Thursday Night to Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow will also reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&

