NEIHART, Mont. - It's almost time to hit the slopes as Friday, December 17 is Showdown Montana's opening day.
Following their opening day is their annual canned food drive supporting the Great Falls Community Food Bank.
All you have to do to participate is bring in 15 cans of food and $15 and you'll get a voucher to trade in for one lift ticket.
You'll stop and do all of this at the food bank truck in the parking lot before you visit the lodge.
The annual food drive brings in thousands of pounds for the food bank and Showdown says this is the time of year for giving back to the community.
"The weather is changing, people are cold. We support the Great Falls Food Bank and they support people in need in Great Falls. And I think this year, as every year, there is a huge need. And if we can do something like that to help, it's very meaningful for us. And yeah, we could sell full-price tickets. But if we can do something that helps, you know it's important to do that," said Katie Boedecker, general manager and president of Showdown.