GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Showdown Montana is closed Monday and Tuesday due to dangerous winter road conditions and the closure on Highway 89 from White Sulfer Springs to Neihart.

A Facebook post from Showdown Montana said there is a high avalanche warning, low visibility and the mountain is closed to uphill traffic Monday and Tuesday--offenders will face a $500 fine.

Showdown said in the Facebook post they will be reopening Monday.

