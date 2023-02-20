GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Showdown Montana is closed Monday and Tuesday due to dangerous winter road conditions and the closure on Highway 89 from White Sulfer Springs to Neihart.
A Facebook post from Showdown Montana said there is a high avalanche warning, low visibility and the mountain is closed to uphill traffic Monday and Tuesday--offenders will face a $500 fine.
Showdown said in the Facebook post they will be reopening Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.