Showdown Ski Area - Vault

The following is a Facebook post by Showdown Montana:

UPDATE: 01:08 P.M.

They unexpectedly just opened the roads and this pow is too good to waste. We know this is a little Western but we’re opening! We have to mobilize staff and it’s going to be a bit late opening but ALL FORCES GO.

Everyone drive safe and use extreme caution. We have a lot of snow to work, staff to get up here and things to get going. Hoping to be open by 11. See you soon.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Showdown Montana is closed Monday and Tuesday due to dangerous winter road conditions and the closure on Highway 89 from White Sulfer Springs to Neihart.

A Facebook post from Showdown Montana said there is a high avalanche warning, low visibility and the mountain is closed to uphill traffic Monday and Tuesday--offenders will face a $500 fine.

Showdown said in the Facebook post they will be reopening Monday.

