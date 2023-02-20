The following is a Facebook post by Showdown Montana:
UPDATE: 01:08 P.M.
They unexpectedly just opened the roads and this pow is too good to waste. We know this is a little Western but we’re opening! We have to mobilize staff and it’s going to be a bit late opening but ALL FORCES GO.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Showdown Montana is closed Monday and Tuesday due to dangerous winter road conditions and the closure on Highway 89 from White Sulfer Springs to Neihart.
A Facebook post from Showdown Montana said there is a high avalanche warning, low visibility and the mountain is closed to uphill traffic Monday and Tuesday--offenders will face a $500 fine.
Showdown said in the Facebook post they will be reopening Monday.
