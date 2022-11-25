GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It's opening day at Showdown Ski Area, one of the earliest dates in their history that they've been able to open their mountain.
But, they couldn't do it alone; as they have a nice set of hands helping them do what they do - The Great Falls Ski Patrol.
“The Great Falls Ski Patrol is a volunteer organization that helps provide medical and rescue services to the skiing and boarding public showdown," said Justin Grohs, a member of the Great Falls Ski Patrol.
Recently, they made headlines after being awarded the highest honor by the National Ski Patrol, as they were named the 2022 Outstanding Large Alpine Patrol.
The crew is made up of about 50 volunteer members.
“That’s kind of a testament to the caliber of people that are involved in the ski patrol and their abilities and their willingness to put in the time and effort," said Grohs.
But to be able to support Showdown and the community, they have one big fundraiser a year... The Banff Mountain Film Festival.
“We're going to be showing a great collection of some short films, some longer ones, quite a bit of kind of adventure type films that are even as short as 5 to 10 minutes. Kind of extreme rock climbing, some amazing skiing and boarding films, some crazy mountain biking films, as well as some really neat cultural films where you tend to learn something new about a different part of the world," said Grohs.
The film festival will be at the Davidson Family Auditorium at Great Falls High School on Friday, December 9th, starting at 7:00 P.M. and doors open at 6:00 P.M., tickets are still available and are $20 per person.
You can buy tickets from Bighorn Outdoor Specialists, or through Great Falls Ski Patrol website.
