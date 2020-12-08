Showdown ski area delays opening day due to little snow coverage

GREAT FALLS- Showdown Montana was scheduled to open up the ski lifts this Friday, but after examining the conditions staff has decided to hold off until next week.
While some areas of the slopes remain without good snow coverage, General Manager Katie Boedecker says it was best to wait until next week.
With last year’s season being cut short, Boedecker says this year will bring on different changes as well.
Shipping containers have been moved outside, the dining area will be limited, and even more changes will be added to help limit indoor activity.
“We've added a lot of outdoor seating and heated outdoor seating. We really expect people to kind of use their car as a base this year. They won't be changing in the lodge, people really need to be aware of that”, says Boedecker.
Although many changes are added to the operations, Boedecker is expecting a good turnout this year.
“There's a lot of unknown going into this season, but we're optimistic. Numbers are up for people looking for season passes, there's a lot of interest. I think people are tired of being cooped up, and skiing is really about freedom. The wind in your air and being out in nature and that's really good for people and people are excited about that.”
Opening day has been moved to December 18th, and Showdown will also be hosting their annual can food drive on December 19th.
Visitors can earn an all-area lift pass for the day if they bring $15 and 15 canned food items.
Reservation will be required for rentals and ski school.
Ski lifts will be closed this Friday but limited food service will be provided beginning at 11 am.