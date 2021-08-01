NEIHART, Mont. - The Balsinger Fire, the Ellis Fire, and the American Fork Fire are just 3 of the many fires burning across the state, collectively burning over 24,000 acres.
Firefighters from around the nation have their boots on the ground here in the Treasure State helping fight these fires and Showdown Ski Area opened their doors to be the home away from home for those men and women.
They are providing warm meals, a place to sleep, and even live music.
"They've been a contractor and kept these guys fed and they've got some tents and stuff set up here, we've had briefings here in the morning and that's key. This is the stuff that they're protecting. Not just the recreational but also residences," said Nathan Waters, PIO for the Southern Region Incident Management Gold Team.
"It's pretty much 24/7. We started with maybe 100 and tomorrow (Friday) we'll serve 300 meals. We've learned a lot. It's been an absolute honor. I can't even begin to tell you what it's like to hand hand these guys food at the end of the day," said Katie Boedecker, owner and general manager of Showdown.
Right now there is 24/7 fire coverage of the fires and we were able to catch up with some of crews as they talk about what it's like being on the front lines of these dangerous fires.
"For the first couple days we were chasing lightening strikes... Then the weather changed... And one of the main portions really kicked up really strong and so we were all moved to what now is Tango Division near some of the ranches and we were tasked with saving all of that grazing land and any of the structures out there," said Bruce Turner, engine box trainee with the Green Valley Fire District out of Arizona.
The Balsinger fire is a lightning caused fire burning just 7 miles west of Neihart, Montana
"It's important to respect the fire... Man cannot control nature. You may not want the fire to come your way but if the fire wants to come your way, it's going to come your way," said Ray Butler, PIO for the Southern Region Incident Management Gold Team.
When firefighter Jeff Stark arrived in Montana 15 days ago - he said it was hard to get ahead of the fire.
"We were trying to get resources in place and do what we could to build fire lines with limited resources. There was hardly any crews available to come help on this fire so we had a lot of heavy equipment from local loggers and folks coming to help out, and so we got started working on trying to build fire lines," said Jeff Stark, heavy equipment boss for Alaska Fire Service.
"Today (Thursday) we were creating a contingency line, so we were essentially just clearing 30ft in, we had our chainsaw crews out, and then we swamp it over to the other side, and you're just reducing that fuel load," said Lauren Zack, forestry technician detailing in on the Midewin Hot Shots.
One really unique thing about the fire camp at Showdown is their 'Thank You' wall.
"It's tough sometimes when you read that because then it really sets in that you really miss home, you miss your animals, you miss your wife or your kids," said Turner.
'For Bruce Turner with Green Valley Fire - your family misses you so very much! We love you and are so proud of you! Stay safe and strong to all the hard working firefighters. We are grateful for you!'
"Its amazing to feel that, especially with today's climate. Sometimes you don't see that on other places but when you get out and experience it it gives you a renewed trust in what we're doing and the support and to be honest I don't do it for the thank yous but it's nice to have that support and we couldn't do it without that support," said Turner.
"I like the 'Thank you for all you've done and are doing to preserve our beautiful state,' because it is more than just firefighting. You know, I went into environmental science, and I truly do just love the land and preserving the land. So, that one really hits home for me," said Zack.
"The thank yous on the wall are great, but as far as folks putting thank yous out on their lawn and you can tell that like a maybe 6-year-old at home painted a home-made sign, and took the time to put out 'thank you firefighters', and we end us driving by that maybe day after day, and I think that that really sinks in because you know that some little kid is seeing us and seeing firefighters trying to help out and trying to help the cause and they see what our job entails and that's pretty rewarding," said Stark.
Bruce, Jeff, Lauren, Ray, and Nathan all say they are blessed that Showdown opened their doors for them and everyone else.
While it's not teaching ski lessons or shredding down the mountain, Katie says this fire camp wouldn't be possible without her staff.
"We're hands on, all day long, 24/7 in this kitchen feeding everybody. And I have never been more impressed with a group of people than I am my staff. This isn't the work they love, but they are willing to do it. And it's just so impressive and they put their heart into it and people feel that," said Boedecker.
Katie says even though it's not a thing, they are going for 'Fire Camp' of the year.
"It hasn't been a thing, but she might get it. Yeah, she's in the running for sure," said Stark.
Jeff tells us there will never be enough firefighters, especially during busy fire seasons.
"One thing that can really help us out from a community perspective is folks really looking at their own properties and their own houses and trying to do what they can to help us. Through the fire wise program, that's a national program just helping landowners protect their own land. That can be a huge help for us and so when we come in and we're assessing someone's property and trying to make that hard decision whether we're able to get in there and try to save it. " said Stark.
Katie says as the fire moved to a Type One incident more people and resources will be showing up and you can help.
Work at Showdown, Katie says they are short-staffed and you can employment inquiries to rickey@showdownmontana.com
Sign up for a paid volunteer shift, There are morning, mid-day, and evening shifts available, click here to sign up.
Donate individually wrapped snacks and drinks. There is a table set up in the lodge that firefighters can put in their packs for the day.
Come perform music during dinner. Showdown put a call out for musicians interesting in donating their time. For more information on that, email rickey@showdownmontana.com.
If you're looking for more information, click here or call Showdown at 406-236-5522.