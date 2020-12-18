GREAT FALLS- December 18, 2020 is the day many Montanans have been waiting for. Showdown Ski Area is officially open for the season.
According to Katie Boedecker, the general manager at Showdown, opening day was a success.
We spoke with skiers and snowboarders who were all excited Showdown was open after delaying opening day due to a lack of snow.
“It’s been awesome. I’ve been excited to get out here. So gnarly," said Elijah Wagoner and Ryan Roth, Big Sandy residents.
“Yeah… We actually came back early from our honeymoon to make it here for opening day," said Colton and Alana Raw, Great Falls residents.
Colton and Alana went snowboarding all over for their honeymoon. Saying it was good, but they really missed showdown.
“It’s been so much fun. It’s like, this is the hill that’s home for us. So, it’s just good to be home and be where we’re used to and what we’re happy with. Yeah, it’s a great hill," said the Raw's.
Showdown is open from 9:30am - 4:00pm Monday through Friday until January 3, 2020. Then they'll switch to their Wednesday through Sunday operations.
Ryan and Elijah are skiers, and they've been waiting for this day to hit the slopes.
“It’s been awesome. It’s been so fun. A couple of the runs aren’t open and it’s a little bare in some spots. Besides that, it’s been pretty nice. There is some powder in some spots, we’ve just been tearing up the same runs a couple times cause it’s been so nice," said Wagoner and Roth.
Employees work 8 months of the year to be open for around 4 months. And they say it's totally worth it.
“Seeing peoples smiling eyes, cause you can’t see can’t see their mouth… and we’ve worked really hard this summer and it’s all paying off and people are really happy," said Rickey Nash, the acting marketing director at showdown.
“So people are super excited, that we’re open. And it’s been actually pretty touching today the number of people that have come up and thanked us for opening, thanked us for all the work we did to get ready to open under COVID. It means a lot to us. We’re really grateful and excited and we’re going to get snow," said Boedecker.