NEIHART - Showdown will be closed Friday, Jan. 15 due to a power outage in the area.
Marketing Director Avery Patrick said all of Monarch and Neihart are without power, but commended crews working to get the power back up.
"We are so thankful for the power crews out there working in the cold. It was a big wind event and we are hopeful power will be restored... and we are planning on being open Saturday," Patrick said.
Marketing Director Avery Patrick says they are hoping to re-open on Friday, but they will be posting updates on their website and social media.