GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It was the 8th Annual Shred Day where Montana Right Now partners with Montana Credit Union to help keep the community safe.
All day there was a steady stream of vehicles in the parking lot to get their papers shredded.
Today, tax documents, credit card statements, bills, and so much more got shredded in an effort to keep you safe.
"You know a lot of identity theft or fraud with your bank accounts or anything, a lot of that happens when people get ahold of a piece of mail or tax return, something with your personal identifying information on it. So we really want to make sure if you don't need that anymore that you safety and securely destroy it," said Becky Timmons with the Montana Credit Union.
At the event, they had big bin type trash cans that were continuously filled with paper to shred, and each bin holds about 240lbs of paper.
We also collected cash and food donations for the Great Falls Community Food Bank.
Tomorrow (May 8, 2022) we will get you a total of how much paper was shredded and how much food was donated to the food bank and update this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.